BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BBF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE BBF opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.37.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

