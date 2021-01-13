BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BBF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE BBF opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.37.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile
