BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:BYM opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.42.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
