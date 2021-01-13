BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:BYM opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

