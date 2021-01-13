BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

MUH stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.