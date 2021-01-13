BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
MUH stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II
