BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

