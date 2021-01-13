BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $14.35.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
