BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.27

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and traded as high as $14.89. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 16,250 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

