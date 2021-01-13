Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Increased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,635 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands comprises 3.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 77.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 351,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 13,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,255. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

