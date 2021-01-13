Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCOR. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Blucora stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $783.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $24.63.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Blucora by 183.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 181.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

