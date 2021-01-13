Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) were up 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 279,326 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 99,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The stock has a market cap of $576.00 million, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 561.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 40.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 20.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

