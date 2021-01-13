Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 42000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

