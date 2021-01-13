Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Up 173.7% in December

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 173.7% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKEP. ValuEngine downgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

