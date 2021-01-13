BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 137,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 137,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $345.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The company had revenue of $871.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.08 million.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlueLinx by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

