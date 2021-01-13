Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 15,971 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 11.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEU stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. 2,229,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,502. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.