BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNCC stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. BNCCORP has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $177.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.33.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 32.12%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BNCCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

