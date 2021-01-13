BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DCF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,454. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 256,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 81,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.