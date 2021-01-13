Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

BOZTY opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

