Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. 1,629,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 82.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $646,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.