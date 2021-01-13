Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

