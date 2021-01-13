Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider Sells $13,417.50 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $13,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, John Francis Kelly sold 1,655 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $81,889.40.

On Monday, November 23rd, John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28.

On Monday, November 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 413 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $16,367.19.

Shares of EPAY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,307. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.15, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

