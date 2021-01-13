Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $302.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $303.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

