Bremer Bank National Association Takes $228,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

