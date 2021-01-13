Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in December

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. Bridgestone has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $18.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.