Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lessened by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. 15,732,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,052,354. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

