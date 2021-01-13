Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.48. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

NYSE MS opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

