Brokerages Expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,693. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.