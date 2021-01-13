Brokerages Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.54). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,637,000 after buying an additional 1,071,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,862,000 after purchasing an additional 903,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308,179 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,139,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.06. 587,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

