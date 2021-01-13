Brokerages Expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. Brainsway reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.49% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

