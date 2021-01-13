Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.34 Million

Brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report $79.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.06 million. NewAge posted sales of $59.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $268.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $501.31 million to $509.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million.

Several research firms have commented on NBEV. ValuEngine lowered NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,468. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NewAge has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NewAge by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 175,298 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the third quarter valued at $277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the third quarter valued at $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 198.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

