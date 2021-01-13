Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) PT at $4.88

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several research firms have commented on AMRX. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. 40,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,835. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493,568 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

