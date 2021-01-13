Brokerages Set Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) PT at $0.82

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.82.

BORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 5,261,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,724. The company has a market cap of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 6.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 96.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

