Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price at $28.62

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 387,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.