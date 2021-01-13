Brokerages Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) PT at $20.17

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

KN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Knowles by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. 455,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -474.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

