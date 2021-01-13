Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $171.82

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.99. 4,034,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,936. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.