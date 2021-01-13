Brokerages Set Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Target Price at $6.13

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,771. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

