Brokerages Set Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Target Price at GBX 422.14

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

LON:MCRO traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 397.30 ($5.19). 1,004,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,227. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,148 ($15.00).

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

