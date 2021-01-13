Brokerages Set Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target at $16.50

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,805 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 1,392,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,421. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $605.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

