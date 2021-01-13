Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $19.50

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 8,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

