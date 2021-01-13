Brokerages Set Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,863. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 150,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

