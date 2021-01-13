Brokers Issue Forecasts for Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at $59,483,049.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

