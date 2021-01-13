Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prothena Co. plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued on Sunday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the year.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of PRTA opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

