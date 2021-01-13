Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yelp Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

YELP opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

