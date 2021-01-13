Brokers Offer Predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $21.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

