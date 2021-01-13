Brokers Offer Predictions for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $968,841. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

