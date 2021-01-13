Brokers Set Expectations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FMS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

FMS stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

