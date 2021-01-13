Brokers Set Expectations for Orchard Therapeutics plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $6.38 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $620.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 1,080,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,448.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 111,226 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 54,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.