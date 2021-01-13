Brokers Set Expectations for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

SCHN opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.37 million, a PE ratio of 320.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

