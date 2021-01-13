Brokers Set Expectations for WesBanco, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 100.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

