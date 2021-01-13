Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 522,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,892. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

