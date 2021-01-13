Brookstone Capital Management Buys 81,609 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 240.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,609 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.21% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

XT stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

