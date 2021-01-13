Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,941 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 3.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 174,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

