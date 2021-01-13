Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,777.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,274 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $211.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

